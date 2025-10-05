Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Position Lowered by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

VOO stock opened at $615.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $618.42. The firm has a market cap of $762.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

