Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.47. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.