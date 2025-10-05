Diageo plc $DEO Stock Holdings Lifted by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO opened at $96.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $93.42 and a 1 year high of $139.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $2.5192 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

