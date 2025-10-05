Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,370 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $14,103,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,629,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 249,130 shares during the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,995,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,118,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after purchasing an additional 225,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,167,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,939,000 after purchasing an additional 163,590 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

