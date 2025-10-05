Sutton Place Investors LLC Invests $209,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,241 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.5% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 24,283 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average of $87.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.