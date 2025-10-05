Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 527 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Sutton Place Investors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 4.0%

JCPB stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

