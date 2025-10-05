Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 166,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CARR stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

