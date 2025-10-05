MBL Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock by 73.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,059,000 after buying an additional 555,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,764,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,027,419,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 32.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,339,000 after buying an additional 279,336 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment lifted its position in BlackRock by 29.2% in the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 839,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,570,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock by 58.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,032,000 after buying an additional 141,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,213.67.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,160.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,129.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,028.18. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,183.50. The company has a market cap of $179.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

