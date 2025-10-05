Highland Capital Management LLC Has $19.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 300,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 155.1% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 27.3%

BATS:IEFA opened at $88.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $81.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

