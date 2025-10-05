Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 7.5% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,612 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,645,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,992,000 after acquiring an additional 341,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,450,000 after acquiring an additional 241,266 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,058,000 after acquiring an additional 819,212 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.04 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

