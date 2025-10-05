Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $610.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $585.11 and a 200-day moving average of $529.33. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $610.85.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

