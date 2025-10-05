IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 217 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,233,780,000 after buying an additional 810,854 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Medtronic by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,903,000 after buying an additional 1,461,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,332,000 after buying an additional 756,192 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,220,000 after buying an additional 566,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,308 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $97.63 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $97.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

