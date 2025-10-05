Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Invests $306,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 98,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 221,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 34,072.5% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 324,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 323,348 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 362,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SPTS opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 0.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

