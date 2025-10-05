Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.40 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

