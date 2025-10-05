Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.79.

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.63 and a 200-day moving average of $217.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

