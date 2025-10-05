JSF Financial LLC Sells 138 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

JSF Financial LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 259.6% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.2%

MU stock opened at $187.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.76. The company has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $191.85.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,456 shares of company stock worth $15,698,445. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

