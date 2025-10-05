Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $25,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after purchasing an additional 279,859 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125,442 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,992,000 after purchasing an additional 147,169 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

