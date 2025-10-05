Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Approximately 36,299,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 15,184,461 shares.The stock last traded at $18.26 and had previously closed at $18.37.

RKT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $96,470,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $67,355,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $51,585,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $44,102,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,984,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.60 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.