Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $21,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26,983.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,185,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of OEF opened at $333.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.16. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $335.67.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
