JSF Financial LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

JSF Financial LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $57.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $59.94.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

