LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $4,658,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $146.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.08. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.34 and a 52-week high of $196.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

