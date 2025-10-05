Olistico Wealth LLC Purchases 4,295 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up 1.9% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,461,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ONEOK by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,339,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,706 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in ONEOK by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,171,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,879,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,620,000 after purchasing an additional 344,002 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $118.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.