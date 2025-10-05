Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $191.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $192.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

