Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

