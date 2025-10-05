Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $10 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,681,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,871,000 after buying an additional 81,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,518,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,176,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,118,000 after buying an additional 229,198 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,804,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,790,000 after buying an additional 83,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $204.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $206.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.