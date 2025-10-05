Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Stock Position Reduced by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $175.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

