Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 109.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Accenture by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock opened at $245.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.36. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

