JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Stock Holdings Increased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.4461 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.