Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Position Cut by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.3% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,575.0% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $504.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $455.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.