Short Interest in Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Decreases By 50.0%

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Decisive Dividend Trading Up 1.7%

OTCMKTS DEDVF opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. Decisive Dividend has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

