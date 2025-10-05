Short Interest in Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Decreases By 50.0%

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Decisive Dividend Trading Up 1.7%
OTCMKTS DEDVF opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. Decisive Dividend has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.88.
Decisive Dividend Company Profile
