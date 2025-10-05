Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.77, for a total transaction of $597,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,738,224.67. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,213 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Shares of CRM opened at $240.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

