First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 59,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEMS stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $45.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

