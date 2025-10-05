Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 10,688 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.