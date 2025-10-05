Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Up 160.3% in September

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,393,600 shares, a growth of 160.3% from the August 31st total of 535,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance
Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $13.08.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Are Airline Stocks Ready for Takeoff After a Turbulent 2025?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.