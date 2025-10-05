Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Up 160.3% in September

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,393,600 shares, a growth of 160.3% from the August 31st total of 535,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $13.08.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

