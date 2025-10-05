Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 126 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $257.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.