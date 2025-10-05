McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 38.050-38.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 37.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

McKesson Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $738.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson has a 1-year low of $480.39 and a 1-year high of $776.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $702.60 and its 200-day moving average is $703.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Wall Street Zen raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

