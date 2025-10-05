Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.4%

MDLZ stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

