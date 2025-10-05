Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Zacks Research upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Xylem Stock Up 0.7%

XYL opened at $149.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.48. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $150.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

