Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 6,004 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $217.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $218.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.64 and its 200-day moving average is $201.54. The firm has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

