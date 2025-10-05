Hill Island Financial LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.3% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $164.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.94 and its 200-day moving average is $133.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $267.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

