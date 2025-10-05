Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB Holdings Raised by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 144.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $66.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $67.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

