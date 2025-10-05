MBL Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 144,787 T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF $TDVG

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDVG. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.87.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

