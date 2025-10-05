Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 30,733 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,733 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.80% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 213.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

SMMD opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $74.66.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

