Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $24 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,620,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Booking by 6.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 218,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 195 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,418.05 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $175.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,524.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,302.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $41.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 target price (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,807.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.