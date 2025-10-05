Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 55,913 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,913 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $27,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IWY stock opened at $274.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.65 and a twelve month high of $276.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.40.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

