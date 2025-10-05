Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after acquiring an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $429.83 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 248.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.43.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

