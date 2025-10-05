Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of DHR opened at $215.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

