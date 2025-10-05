Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 869 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIC opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

