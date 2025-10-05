Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 662,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.2% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 101,656 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 437,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $33.75 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

