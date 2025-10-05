Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 143 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $267.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.31. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

